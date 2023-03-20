World’s most modified man has finger chopped off to look like ‘devil’

A father dubbed the “most modified man in the world” thanks to his unique appearance has revealed his latest transformation - cutting off his index finger to resemble an alien devil.

Marcelo “B-Boy” De Souza Ribeiro is known for his eccentric inkings and invasive body modifications, including fanged metal teeth, skin implants and a split tongue.

After previously splitting his hand in half - which he claims is a “world first” - Marcelo has undergone another modification to enhance his unique look: removing one of his index fingers.

