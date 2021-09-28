A man appeared to pull a knife on another motorist before being ploughed into by a car during a confrontation at a petrol station.

The row reportedly erupted after the driver of a blue Citroen jumped the queue at a Shell garage in Welling, southeast London.

Video footage of the incident shows a man shouting at the driver’s side window while clutching what appears to be a blade in his right hand and a plastic carrier bag in the other.

As the confrontation escalates, the alleged knifeman is seen clinging on to the front of the car as it lurches forward, throwing him on to the bonnet.

He is then filmed kicking the driver’s door and appearing to damage the wing mirror as the car attempts to reverse away.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to the scene on Monday afternoon and inquiries were ongoing.

A police spokesperson told The Sun: “Police were called at 2.37pm to reports of a disturbance involving two motorists outside a petrol garage in Bellegrove Road, Welling.

“Officers attended and found no trace of either vehicle. No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified.

“We are aware of footage online which appears to show the incident and will review this as part of our ongoing enquiries.”

A man appeared to pull a knife on another motorist during a confrontation at a petrol station in Welling, southeast London (91stefansilva/Instagram)

The cost of petrol and diesel in the UK has soared to an eight-year high as panic buying continues despite calls for calm.

There has been chaos at filling stations across the country and tempers have flared in several incidents as motorists have queued up for hours in a bid to get their hands on some fuel.

The fuel crisis has been caused not by a shortage of petrol or diesel, but by a lack of HGV drivers to deliver it to stations.

Army tanker drivers have now been put on standby, with military drivers to be given specialised training to deliver fuel if necessary to ease the mounting pressure, while certain HGV licences will be extended to help tackle the issue.

The Independent has spoken to petrol station workers who have faced abuse from customers as long queues have formed from 5.30am some mornings.

A manager at a Tesco filling station in southeast London said they were forced to close by 10am one day following the early morning school rush.