Police have recovered another body and a quantity of what they believe are human ashes as part of an investigation into a Hull funeral directors.

In an update on Tuesday, Humberside Police said that the remains had been removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull and taken to the mortuary in the city.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position have been released on bail, the force added.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom Mcloughlin told a press conference on Tuesday: “We have now recovered a total of 35 deceased who have now been respectfully transported to the mortuary in Hull and formal identification procedures are now taking place.

“In addition, we have also recovered a quantity of what we suspect to be human ashes. We are in the process of carefully recovering all of those ashes and taking those to the mortuary.”

(Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

A large number of police have been seen at the site, including forensics officers dressed in white protective suits and the maritime protection unit.

The force said on Sunday that a dedicated phone line for members of the public to call had received over 350 calls.

An investigation is taking place into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking on Sunday, Mr McLoughlin said: “Each call we receive is being carefully handled and delicately assessed by a specialist team to ensure we have a thorough understanding of each family’s circumstances.

“We will get back to each and every one of you as soon as we can.

“Please be reassured that my staff and officers are working around the clock to deal with the unprecedented inquiries generated as a result of this incident. Families affected continue to be supported by family liaison officers at what we appreciate is an extremely distressing time for all involved.

“These officers are also working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues.”

Anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns can call the police on 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.