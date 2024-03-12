Police officers removed evidence bags from a lock-up area at Legacy Independent Funeral Services in Hull on Monday 11 March, after a major investigation was launched following reports of “concern for care of the deceased”.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

Humberside Police said officers have removed 34 bodies from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and taken them to the mortuary in the city.