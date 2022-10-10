Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Teenager charged with murdering 14-year-old boy in Gateshead faces crown court

Tomasz Oleszak was found with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead on October 3.

Katie Dickinson
Monday 10 October 2022 13:41
A youth, also aged 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
A youth, also aged 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A teenager charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy has made his first appearance before a crown court.

Tomasz Oleszak was found with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead just after 8pm on October 3.

A youth, also aged 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan KC, set a plea and trial preparation hearing for the teenager on November 3.

A provisional trial date was set for March 21.

The judge made an order preventing the media from identifying the defendant due to his age.

He remanded the teenager into youth detention accommodation until his next appearance at the same court.

Prosecutor Mark McKone KC told the court that the majority of the witnesses were young people, and said “nine or 10” had either given, or were in the process of giving, pre-recorded video interviews.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in