Girl, 9, dies two days after being hit by bus in London while out walking with family

A nine-year-old girl died just days after she was hit by a bus while out walking with her family.

The girl and her brother, 5, were walking with a family member along Watling Street in Bexleyheath, south-east London, when they were struck last Saturday.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries two days later on Monday, with her younger brother also taken there as a precaution.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving, the Metropolitan Police said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At 9.05am on Saturday, 3 August, police were called to reports of a bus in collision with two children on Watling Street near the junction with Halcot Avenue.

“A nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died in the afternoon of Monday, 5 August.

“Her family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A five-year-old boy was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The children are siblings who were with a family member at the time of the collision. Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are leading the investigation.

“The male driver of the bus was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving. He has been bailed to a date in early November pending further enquiries.”

Any witnesses to the collision who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 2309/03AUG.