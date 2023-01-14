Jump to content

Girl, 7, and three women injured in drive-by shooting outside funeral in London

The girl was one of four people injured in the incident on Saturday

Joe Middleton
Saturday 14 January 2023 17:00
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the incident on Phoenix Road (pictured) at 13.29pm on Saturday.

(Google Maps)

Four people, including a seven-year-old girl, have been injured in a suspected drive-by shooting outside a funeral in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road at 13.29pm on Saturday.

Three women, aged 48, 54 and 41, were taken to a central London hospital and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life-changing injuries, the force said.

Later police were told a seven-year-old girl had been taken to hospital after it is thought she was injured in the same incident. Details of her injuries have not been released.

A witness at St Aloysius Church when the shooting took place, told MyLdn: “It was chaos. It was horrible.

“No one knew if it was a bomb or gunman. We were looking for places to hide. We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare [leave before]. It was not nice.

“We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare [leave before]. It was not nice.”

Officers said their initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away from the scene.

