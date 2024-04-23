Man in court on attempted murder charge after reports woman pushed onto track

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after reports a woman had been pushed onto railway tracks.

British Transport Police were called to Hyndland station in Glasgow at about 6.30pm on Saturday April 20.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

Andrew Wason, 18, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court accused of attempted murder, as well as assault to injury and the danger of life.

He made no plea at the private hearing on Monday and has been remanded in custody.