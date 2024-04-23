Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man in court on attempted murder charge after reports woman pushed onto track

Andrew Wason, 18, made no plea at the private hearing.

Laura Paterson
Tuesday 23 April 2024 10:27
Andrew Wason appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andrew Wason appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after reports a woman had been pushed onto railway tracks.

British Transport Police were called to Hyndland station in Glasgow at about 6.30pm on Saturday April 20.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

Andrew Wason, 18, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court accused of attempted murder, as well as assault to injury and the danger of life.

He made no plea at the private hearing on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

