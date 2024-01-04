Sentencing delayed for depraved Glasgow child abuse ring who held rape nights

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of a drug-addled child abuse ring which held “rape nights” have had their sentencing delayed.

Children were subjected to a horrifying campaign of abuse over several years at various locations including a Glasgow drugs den where heroin and crack cocaine was used which became known as the “beasty house” by victims.

In November seven members of the ring were found guilty of abusing three children in crimes described as plunging the “depths of human depravity” by judge Lord Beckett.

Iain Owens, 45, Elaine Lannery, 39, Lesley Williams, 41, Paul Brannan, 41, Scott Forbes, 50, Barry Watson, 47, and John Clark, 46, were all found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Owens, Lannery, Williams and Brannan were also found guilty of attempted murder, however Clark was acquitted of the charge.

The seven child abusers were due to be sentenced at Glasgow High Court on Thursday, but the hearing was adjourned for risk assessments to be carried out.

Former asbestos removal worker and labourer Iain Owens at the High Court in Glasgow during the trial last year (James Chapelard )

Elaine Lannery at the High Court in Glasgow during the trial last year (James Chapelard )

An eighth member of the group Marianne Gallagher, 38, was convicted of assaulting a child who said they were punched, kicked and had a plastic bag put over their head, but cleared of all other charges. Her sentence was deferred for a year.

A further three accused — Mark Carr, 49, Richard Gachagan, 45, and Leona Laing, 50 — were acquitted of all counts.

Over a two-month trial at Glasgow High Court last year, jurors heard horrifying details of the groups crimes, including the attempted murder of a girl who was put in a microwave, forced to eat dog food, and hung by her clothes from a nail, as well as being chased by people wearing a devil mask on various occasions between 2015 and 2019.

The court heard five of the group made one child dress in lingerie and “dance in a sexualised manner” on various occasions between 1 October 2018 and 19 June 2019, before they were raped by male members of the group.

Instead of intervening to protect the youngsters, the women clapped, cheered and encouraged the abuse, with some filming the attack, the court heard.

Marianne Gallagher, 38, arriving at the High Court in Glasgow for sentencing after being found guilty of assaulting a child. She was cleared of all other charges. (PA)

Owens, Williams and Brannan were also found guilty of drugs offences for supplying diamorphine and cocaine.

An allegation that the group used an Ouija board to “call on spirits and demons” causing the child victims to “believe that they could see, hear and communicate with spirits and demons” and making them take part in “witchcraft” was dropped part way through the trial.

After the jury returned their verdicts in November, the judge thanked them for their “remarkable public service”.

“It has been a very difficult trial to listen to,” Lord Beckett added. “It has been pretty unpleasant and shocking. It plunges to the depths of human depravity.”

The sentencing was adjourned until January 9.