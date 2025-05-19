Man who ‘foolishly’ agreed to help steal £4.75m gold toilet avoids jail time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man involved in the plot to steal an 18-carat gold toilet, valued at £4.75 million, from Blenheim Palace has avoided prison after being given a suspended sentence. Frederick Doe, 37, acted as the middleman in the audacious theft of the art piece, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, from the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

A gang of thieves broke into the Oxfordshire country house in the early hours of 14 September 2019, just hours after the toilet's glamorous unveiling as part of an exhibition. They ripped out the fully-functioning fixture, which was a star attraction.

Mr Doe, also known as Frederick Sines, was found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property following a trial at Oxford Crown Court in March. He has received a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

open image in gallery Frederick Doe, 36, also known as Frederick Sines, (right) with his father outside Oxford Crown Court after being sentenced ( PA Wire )

The stolen toilet is believed to have been broken down or melted and sold shortly after the theft, and none of the gold has been recovered.

In passing sentence, Judge Ian Pringle KC rejected the suggestion by prosecutor Julian Christopher KC that Doe was one of the main players in the conspiracy, saying: “You were, at best, a middle man who was targeted by James Sheen as you knew people in Hatton Garden because of your knowledge of valuable watches.”

He said Doe was “targeted” for his legitimate contacts in the Hatton Garden jewellery district.

The judge told Doe: “Those responsible for this audacious heist, five individuals could be seen on CCTV, were clearly intent on disposing of their ill-gotten gains quickly – one of them was James Sheen and he knew you.

“He clearly knew you had business connections, legitimate business connections with the Hatton Garden area in London.

“You foolishly agreed to assist him.”

open image in gallery Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire ( Getty Images )

The judge added: “You agreed to assist Mr Sheen without any hope or expectation of a reward for yourself.

“You do things for people as favour without any expectation of reward for yourself.

“You no doubt, for the last five-and-a-half years, regret doing for James Sheen every day since your arrest.”

Speaking outside court, Frederick Doe said he had been taken advantage of by those who stole the gold toilet from Blenheim Palace.

Doe told the PA news agency: “My good nature has been taken advantage of. I got caught up in something I should not have and now I just want to go home and enjoy my family. I am a good person.”

He left in a car surrounded by a group of friends, who shouted “he is a good person” and said they would be going for a drink to celebrate.