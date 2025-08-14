Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former snooker champion Graeme Dott enters plea on child sex abuse charges

He is facing two charges relating to primary school-aged children

Sarah Ward
Thursday 14 August 2025 13:24 BST
Graeme Dott’s case was called at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday
Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott will stand trial in 2026 over allegations of child sex abuse.

The 48-year-old is facing two charges relating to primary school-age children.

Both charges arise from alleged incidents in the Glasgow region.

The allegations involving a girl span between 1993 and 1996.

Meanwhile, allegations involving a boy span between 2006 and 2010.

A virtual hearing was held at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Graeme Dott, 48, is accused of two charges relating to children
The court was told that Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.

Defending, Euan Dow said: “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment.

“The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”

A trial date was set for 17 August 2026 at the same court.

Dott’s bail was continued.

Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner-up in 2004 and 2010.

