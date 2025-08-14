Former snooker champion Graeme Dott enters plea on child sex abuse charges
He is facing two charges relating to primary school-aged children
Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott will stand trial in 2026 over allegations of child sex abuse.
The 48-year-old is facing two charges relating to primary school-age children.
Both charges arise from alleged incidents in the Glasgow region.
The allegations involving a girl span between 1993 and 1996.
Meanwhile, allegations involving a boy span between 2006 and 2010.
A virtual hearing was held at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.
The court was told that Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.
Defending, Euan Dow said: “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment.
“The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”
A trial date was set for 17 August 2026 at the same court.
Dott’s bail was continued.
Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner-up in 2004 and 2010.