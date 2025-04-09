Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former snooker champion Graeme Dott suspended days before World Championship

Dott has been suspended due to a case which is scheduled to be heard in Scotland’s High Court

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 09 April 2025 13:15 BST
Graeme Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006
Graeme Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been suspended from the sport ahead of this month’s World Championship at the Crucible.

A statement from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said he had been suspended due to an ongoing court case in Scotland.

“Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland,” the statement said.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment."

Dott, 47, won the 2006 World Championship, defeating Peter Ebdon in the final, and the Scot reached two other finals at the Crucible.

Now ranked 56th in the world, Dott’s suspension comes days before the start of this year’s World Championship, which gets underway on April 18.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in