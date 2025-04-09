Former snooker champion Graeme Dott suspended days before World Championship
Dott has been suspended due to a case which is scheduled to be heard in Scotland’s High Court
Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been suspended from the sport ahead of this month’s World Championship at the Crucible.
A statement from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said he had been suspended due to an ongoing court case in Scotland.
“Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland,” the statement said.
“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment."
Dott, 47, won the 2006 World Championship, defeating Peter Ebdon in the final, and the Scot reached two other finals at the Crucible.
Now ranked 56th in the world, Dott’s suspension comes days before the start of this year’s World Championship, which gets underway on April 18.