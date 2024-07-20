Police arrest escaped prisoner from HMP Wormwood Scrubs

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Graham Gomm, a prisoner from HMP Wormwood Scrubs who escaped custody this week, has been arrested, the Met Police has confirmed.

A manhunt was launched after Gomm, 63, escaped from Hammersmith Hospital while in the custody of prison staff on Thursday.

Police said they located and arrested Gomm in Putney on Saturday morning and have since returned him to prison.

Gomm, who has been on remand for burglary offences, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff after being taken unwell, but was found to have absconded at around 1:18am on Thursday.

Graham Gomm was on remand for burglary offences at HMP Wormwood Scrubs (PA) ( PA Archive )

A statement from the Metropolitan Police on 20 July said: “As a result of a coordinated police operation working alongside colleagues from HM Prison Service, Graham Gomm has been arrested and returned to prison.”

It added that an investigation will continue into Mr Gomm’s escape from lawful custody.

During the search, detectives said they were concerned for the prisoner’s welfare as he was undergoing medical care before he escaped. There was nothing to suggest that Gomm was a threat to the public, police said.