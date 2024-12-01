Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of rape at London’s Groucho Club

The private members’ club has been closed while police investigate

Holly Bancroft
Sunday 01 December 2024 12:59 GMT
The Groucho Club in Soho, London which remains closed amid a police investigation into allegations of "a recent serious criminal offence".
The Groucho Club in Soho, London which remains closed amid a police investigation into allegations of "a recent serious criminal offence". (PA)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at Soho’s famous private members’ club The Groucho, Metropolitan police have said.

Police are investigating an alleged rape that took place at the London venue on 13 November.

They have now arrested a man at an address in Hertfordshire and he remains in custody. A woman is being supported by specialist officers, the Met police added.

The celebrity haunt, which costs up to £1,500 a year to join, had its operating licence suspended for up to 28 days from 26 November following the incident. In an initial hearing over the suspension, the police raised concerns that the venue had breached its licensing conditions and was the scene of a serious criminal offence.

The force said that at this stage there was no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the offence.

Last Tuesday, The Groucho Club’s chief executive Elli Jafari wrote to members and apologised for the temporary closure, writing: “The club’s licence has been suspended by agreement with Westminster city council and we have made the decision to close the club pending a full hearing before Christmas”.

More to follow...

