The guide dog of a blind wheelchair user was left “bruised and subdued” after being kicked by a stranger in a “targeted” attack.

Police are hunting a “youth” after Angus, a Black Labrador, was kicked outside Drake Circus shopping centre in Plymouth last month.

Owner Nicholas Bateman, who is registered blind and disabled, said he heard him “yelp” and was told by a witness a “youth” did it deliberately.

Another passer-by gave chase to a group of young people as they fled towards St Andrew’s Cross roundabout, but was unable to catch them.

Four-year-old Angus, who was trained by the Guide Dogs charity, was wearing a working harness at the time of the attack at 2pm on 20 September.

Mr Bateman, 54, who has been aided by “lifeline” Angus for nearly two years, said the canine has “not been himself” after the attack.

He said: “Although Angus has no lasting injuries, he does have some soreness and bruising.

“My main concern is that Angus has not been himself, he is somewhat subdued and has lost some of his confidence.”

Police are hunting for a man who allegedly kicked Nicholas Bateman’s guide dog Angus in Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall Police)

He added: “Quite simply, he is my world. Almost six years ago, I was struck down with an aggressive form of autoimmune disease [SLE] resulting in my sight loss.

“When Angus came into my life, I was able to regain my independence and some quality of life. Angus is my lifeline.”

Devon and Cornwall Police is now urging the two members of the public and any other witnesses to come forward.

PC Andrew Rowe said: “I am very keen to identify and speak to both members of the public who assisted during this event.

“Also, in view of the fact that Plymouth city centre would have been reasonably busy at that time of the day, I would also like to hear from any other members of the public who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information which may assist my investigation.”

Call police with information on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/083052/21.