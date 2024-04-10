For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with murder after a mother was stabbed in the neck as she pushed her baby.

Habibur Masum, from Burley, Lancashire, was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter after a four-day manhunt culminated in his arrest in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr Masum, 25, is also charged with possession of a bladed article and is set to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Akter, a 27-year-old from Oldham, died after being stabbed on Westgate in Bradford at the junction with Drewton Road at 3:21pm on Saturday 6 April.

Kulsuma was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries. Her baby was not harmed in the incident.

Police say that four other men aged in their 20s were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as well as drug offences.

Authorities added that another man, aged 23, arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because its officers had contact with Ms Akter before her death.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.