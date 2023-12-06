For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Residents of an east London cul-de-sac where a fatal shooting happened on Tuesday night say they heard the daughter of the victim screaming in the aftermath.

A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Hackney, east London during which a woman died and two people, including a teenager, were left injured.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called at around 6:30pm on Tuesday following reports of a shooting in Vine Close.

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made yet (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Three people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 42-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The two others - a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - were taken to hospital where their conditions are being assessed, the Met said.

No arrests have been made.

Speaking outside a police cordon on Wednesday morning, a neighbours said they heard the daughter of the victim screaming following the incident.

She added that three shots were fired and she knew the woman who was killed but was unsure of the identities of the 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who were injured in the incident.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called at around 6:30pm on Tuesday to reports of a shooting in Vine Close (James Weech/PA Wire)

“This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital,” Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said.

She added: “I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

Forensic teams searched a car on the scene on Tuesday night (James Weech/PA Wire)

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec.