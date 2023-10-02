Second man dies after triple stabbing in Halifax as murder investigation launched
Teenager dies in hospital after being stabbed in early hours of Sunday morning
A second man has died after a triple stabbing in Halifax in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police officers were called to the “serious incident” at 3.48am after three men were attacked in Commercial Street.
All three were rushed to hospital with stab injuries, where a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second man, aged 19, who was fighting for life after the attack died of his injuries on Sunday night, West Yorkshire Police said on Monday.
An 18-year-old man has been treated for an injury that was not life-threatening.
Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and all remain in police custody.
Labour MP for Halifax Holly Lynch yesterday posted about the “awful” news on Twitter, writing: “Just awful news overnight.
“Thinking of those directly affected and the emergency services on the scene and providing care. If you have any information to share please do contact the police.”