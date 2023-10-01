Man killed and another fighting for life after multiple stabbings in Halifax

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been knifed to death while another is fighting for his life after multiple stabbings in Halifax town centre.

Police were called to Commercial Street at 3.48am on Sunday to reports three men had been attacked.

The trio were rushed to hospital with stab wounds. One died there, while another is fighting for his life. The third who was injured is not in a life-threatening condition.

West Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation and said a “significant” crime scene has been in place since the early hours of the morning.

Officers have been conducting specialist searches and forensic inquiries, said the force, although the investigation is still at an early stage and no arrests have so far been made.

It added: “The public and local businesses are thanked for their patience at this time.”

Labour MP for Halifax Holly Lynch posted about the “awful” news on Twitter, writing: “Just awful news overnight. Thinking of those directly affected and the emergency services on the scene and providing care. If you have any information to share please do contact the police.”