Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GP appears in court accused of sexually assaulting four women

The women were all receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

Katie Boyden
Thursday 23 February 2023 13:51
Mohan Babu appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (PA)
Mohan Babu appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (PA)
(PA Archive)

A Hampshire GP accused of sexually assaulting four patients has appeared in court.

Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

They are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021.

Babu, 46, who was working as a GP during this period, was reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.

He did not indicate a plea when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Babu, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, was released on unconditional bail to attend Portsmouth Crown Court on March 27.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in