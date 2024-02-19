Family pay tribute to ‘angel’ grandmother found dead in Hampshire home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family has paid tribute to a “devoted mother and grandmother” after she was found dead at her home in Hampshire.

Annette Mills, 57, was found dead at a house in Delphi Way, Waterlooville, on 11 February, with police saying a post-mortem exam held since was inconclusive.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Hampshire Police said. He has since been bailed while the investigation continues.

The family of Ms Mills has since paid tribute to her, saying their “lives will never be the same”.

In a statement issued by police, the family said: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette.

“She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel.”

A police spokesman said the 37-year-old man has been bailed until 11 May.

The force said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing. A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

“As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He has been bailed with conditions until May 11 while inquiries continue.”

Tributes have also been paid to the 57-year-old online, with Charlotte Tolfrey Jones writing: “Poor lady, my heart goes out to her family.”