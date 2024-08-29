Two men warned they face prison after admitting torching bus during Harehills riots

Support truly

Two men who admitting setting fire to a bus during disorder in Leeds have been told by a judge it is “almost inevitable” they will be jailed.

Mark Mitchell, 34, and Milan Zamostny, 30, both pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over the double-decker bus fire during the night of disorder in Harehills.

The unrest on July 18, which was sparked by children from a local family being taken into care, also saw a police patrol car overturned and other vehicles set on fire.

Zamostny, of Luxor Avenue, also admitted a charge of violent disorder at Leeds Crown Court. Mitchell, of Strathmore View, pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing.

Both men were remanded in custody until their sentencing on October 1.

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills (Katie Dickinson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, told them it was “almost inevitable that an immediate custodial sentence will be passed”.

The court heard that Zamostny, who followed proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter, has learning difficulties and there were “suggestions” he had been trafficked into the UK as a teenager.

Earlier this month Iustin Dobre, 37, also pleaded guilty to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over the bus fire.

He did not enter a plea for a second charge of violent disorder and will appear in court for a further hearing later on Thursday.

Video footage shared online showed the double-decker bus alight ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson after setting fire to furniture during the Harehills disorder. He admitted setting fire to furniture and bins belonging to persons unknown.

Following the disorder, West Yorkshire Police made 20 arrests and appealed for the public’s help in identifying 40 suspects.

At the time, Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: “We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue.

“I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority.”