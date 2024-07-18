Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Residents in Leeds have been urged to stay at home as emergency services battle to quell a riot that has led to a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus set ablaze.

Officers were called to the Harehills area of Leeds in Luxor Street at 5pm on Thursday due to an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children.

Police removed the agency workers and children to a safe place, but more people attended the location as the incident rapidly escalated and more officers were called for.

Shocking video posted on social media showed a police car being toppled – before being attacked by people wielding a scooter, a pram and a bike – and a double-decker bus torched as multiple fires were set along the street.

Another piece of footage showed a large fridge being thrown onto a fire as crowds cheered and sirens are heard in the background.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening a large police presence remains in the area due to “pockets of disorder”.

Salma Arif, councillor for Gipton and Harehills, told residents to stay at home in a video she posted on social media, featuring an East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Inspector.

Ms Arif said: “There is an ongoing situation currently in Harehills, we’re aware of that so police is here.

“We are asking everybody in the area to please stay at home at this moment in time.”

The home secretary Yvette Cooper said on X: “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated.”

No injuries have been reported and a number of road closures are in place.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5pm today (Thursday), police were called to an ongoing incident at an address in Luxor Street, Harehills.

“Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children.

“More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

“A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”