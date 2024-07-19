Flames engulfed a double-decker bus and multiple fires were started in the street as a riot broke out in an area of Leeds on Thursday evening (18 July).

Residents in Harehills are urged to stay at home as emergency services battle to stop a riot that has led to a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus set ablaze.

Officers were called to Luxor Street at 5pm on Thursday due to an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children.

Police removed the agency workers and children to a safe place, but more people attended the location as the incident rapidly escalated and more officers were called for.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a large police presence remains in the area due to “pockets of disorder”.