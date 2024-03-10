For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Detectives still hunting the killer of a 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in a park have released a photo of the tragic teenager as tributes flooded in for the boy.

Harleigh Hepworth, from Rugeley, was attacked in West Park in Wolverhampton and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

A bystander tried to save him by performing CPR before West Midlands Ambulance Service teams took over. No arrests have been made so far.

The picture of Harleigh released by West Midlands Police shows him in a Hednesford Town football top having won a cup in the local Walsall Junior Youth Football League.

The scene in West Park, Wolverhampton, as police continue to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

Family friend Billy Brown said: “Yet again another life lost to knife crime and this needs to stop. Seriously we can all get ourselves into situations and later on regret it in life.

“I’m absolutely shocked and horrified by the incident that’s happened to a close family friend. He was loved so much by everyone a funny, cracking, handsome young lad that was taken far too soon from us.”

He added: “It would be a loving great idea to have a memorial or some kind of stand made for our lad Harleigh Hepworth just to remember who he was and remember this was his home town too.”

Harleigh Hepworth was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton’s West Park on Thursday (West Midlands Polcie)

Another posted on Facebook: “I have no words 17 is no age. I have some fond memories of him and my daughter when they were babies, dinner dates and growing up together the school plays and birthday parties.

“To hear this has blown my mind. Thinking of all the kids that knew him and that will be affected by this news. It is time to come together! RIP Harleigh at least you are reunited with your mum.”

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher of Wolverhampton Police provided an update on the “tragic loss of a young life” on Friday.

He said: “Another young life has tragically been taken by knife crime and our focus is bringing those responsible to justice. We are keeping Harleigh’s family updated with this fast-moving investigation and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

“We would like to thank the people of Wolverhampton, and particularly those in this area of West Park, who have been coming forward with information following this awful incident.

“And we would ask anyone who’s yet to speak to us but believes they can help, to contact us.”