A woman who was killed in a “truly shocking” triple shooting in Harlesden has been named and pictured by police as another victim fights for his life.

Michelle Sadio, 46, was shot dead and two men were injured on Saturday night in what the Metropolitan Police called a “henious act of violence” as it launched a murder investigation.

Local residents told of seeing “bodies on the ground” and hearing “a lot of crying and screaming” amid the “pandemonium” outside a church in north-west London, where a wake was being held.

open image in gallery Michelle Sadio, 46, has been named as the victim of a triple shooting in Harlesden on Saturday night ( Met Police )

The Met said officers were called at around 9.15pm to Gifford Road in Brent.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not taken place, but the force said they are confident the victim is Ms Sadio.

Two men, both aged in their 30s were also injured in the attack. One is in hospital in a critical condition, while the second man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A neighbour, who lives on Gifford Road, said people had been at a wake in a nearby church at the time of the incident.

open image in gallery A police tent at the scene on Gifford Road in Brent ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

“People came out of the church, they were at a wake and they saw the bodies on the ground,” they said. “I heard a lot of crying and screaming.”

Another local resident, who also did not wish to be named, said he was inside the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church on Gifford Road, which is behind the police cordon, on Saturday night, when someone came into the church to say there had been a shooting. He described the scene outside as “pandemonium”.

A different resident of Gifford Road said: “My daughter came though the door 10 minutes before it happened.

“My son thought there were fireworks, then I heard my neighbour screaming and I realised there was a shooting.

open image in gallery Seven officers and a team from the Met’s forensic services crime scene investigation unit were at the scene on Sunday ( PA Wire )

“It’s crazy, it’s sad. It’s scary, it does not feel safe.

“I’ve lived here since 2008 and I’ve never heard anything like this before.”

She added the victim did not live in the area.

A resident of Creukhorne Road said they heard five gun shots in a row on Saturday night.

open image in gallery Road closures remained in place on Monday ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Seven officers and a team from the Met’s forensic services crime scene investigation unit were at the scene on Sunday.

Road closures remained in place on Monday.

There have been no arrests and the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit, which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

open image in gallery There have been no arrests and the investigation into the fatal shooting continues ( PA Wire )

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Road at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD7137/14Dec. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.