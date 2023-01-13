‘Shattered’ brother of teen stabbed to death says life will ‘never be the same’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The brother of a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death has told how he is “heartbroken” to never “hold him in my arms again”.

Jack Reynolds younger brother Harley Barfield was stabbed on Monday (9 January) and died of his injuries on Wednesday morning (11 January).

Jack told how he is “shattered” by the news on Facebook.

In an emotional public post, he wrote: “My baby brother. My heart is shattered and words fail me.

“How I wish I could hold you in my arms like this again and keep you safe.

“You were so loved by us all and your laugh was infectious.

“Your cheeky smile and the way you cared for everyone filled us all with such pride and you were growing into everything I hoped you’d be.”

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the stabbing in Haverhill, Suffolk.

The incident happened at 3pm in a car park next to Strasbourg Square.

Harley was then sent to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridgeshire, before being transferred to the heart and lung transplant specialist hospital, Royal Papworth.

Despite best efforts of the medical staff and brave resistance from Harley, he sadly passed away.

Harley had only turned 16 years old in December.

His brother Jack, who studies at the London College of Fashion, said: “You will never be forgotten and will always be adored by us all.

“Your fight until the end just proves how much of a strong young man were and you were taken from us way too soon.

“Sleep tight little bro, life won’t be the same without you in it Top G.”

Harley’s uncle Lee Barfield also shared a post: “Today my lovely nephew Harley lost his life. Rest in peace mate. Lives not knives.”

Yesterday (Jan 12) friends and family gathered to release balloons into the sky in honour of the young boy.

A fundraiser was also set up yesterday to support the family. It has already raised £8,232 of the £8,500 total for Harley’s funeral.

Set up by Carol Long, the fundraiser reads: “I have permission from Harley’s parents to do this.

“They are very grateful and thank you all for your support - like many others - am truly shocked at what’s happened.

“As a mother, I cannot begin to imagine how this family are dealing with this tragedy.

“No mother expects to have to bury their child, I am using GoFundMe to try and raise money for the family to pay for the funeral.

“I have absolutely no connection personally to the family but feel compelled to try and help.

“I am sure that the people of Haverhill will rally to support them.”

Aaron Stead contributed to the fund. He wrote: “I didn’t know Harley well, but I had spent many many hours up at night playing games and chatting with Harley through lockdown with my brother.

“We all got through the lockdown together and it’s horrible that he wasn’t able to make it through this.

“And to his parents, you guys won’t know me, but your lad was a very good kid to me and was always considered a mate of mine.

“Fly high little bro, you’re going to be welcome up there. All the lads will play with you when we make it up there. Rest easy, you’re a good kid.”