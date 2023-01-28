Harrods cordoned off as man stabbed in London department store

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man in his 20s has been stabbed in an attack inside the Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, London.

The victim was found by police officers and paramedics before being taken to hospital with stab and slash injuries.

His condition has since been assessed as “not life-threatening or life-changing”.

A police cordon of the area is in place, with no arrests yet made.

Photos circulating on social media show police cars parked outside the department store on Brompton Road, as well as rapid response paramedics.

One photo shared by a witness on social media shows the crime scene in the Louis Vuitton section of Harrods, suggesting the attack was “over a watch”.

Kensington and Chelsea Police wrote on Twitter: “We were called at 7.33pm to a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, SW1.

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab/slash injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“No arrest yet; enquiries continue. Cordons are in place.”

Witnesses have been urged by the Metropolitan Police to come forward with any information.

More follows.