Murder investigation after man killed by group with weapons on High Street

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in an attack in Walsall town centre early on Saturday morning.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was set upon by a group of men believed to be armed with weapons on High Street, near to Asda, just after 1.20am.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead just before 3am.

West Midlands Police said a large part of the town centre remained sealed off on Saturday.

Members of the public were told to be aware that access to the area would be restricted.

Det Insp Laura Harrison, leading the investigation, said: “It’s very early in the investigation, but this appears to be a targeted and vicious attack involving a group of men carrying weapons.

“We’re supporting the victim’s family at this awful time, and are working hard to identify those responsible.

“We’ve already recovered CCTV and continue to work at the scene today.”

The force issued a section 60 notice for the town centre, meaning officers have greater powers to stop and search people they suspect might be carrying a weapon.

The order will remain in force throughout the day.

Insp Jon-Paul Kyffin, of Walsall Police, said: “We’ll have extra officers in Walsall town centre today to offer reassurance.

“I’d ask people planning on travelling into Walsall town centre to think about their journey today as the area around the scene on the High Street is closed while we investigate.”

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or recorded it on dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

Westmidlands Police can be contacted by its Live Chat service at west-midlands.police.uk. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.