Harry Dunn: US citizen pleads guilty to causing death of British teenager by careless driving
A US citizen has admitted responsibility for the death of teenager Harry Dunn in a crash near a US military base.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty to causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by careless driving in August 2019.
Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the crash near RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.
In December 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.
On Thursday, she denied that charge but admitted the lesser offence when she appeared in Court One of the Old Bailey by video link.
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC said the plea was accepted by the Crown.
The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, had identified herself before entering her pleas before senior judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
Mr Dunn’s family, who had long campaigned for his killer to face justice, were sitting in court.
More follows....
