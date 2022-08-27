Harry Dunn’s death: Bikers mark third anniversary outside US embassy

A group of bikers marked the third anniversary of Harry Dunn’s death, the 19-year-old who was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside the US military base in Northamptonshire.

The alleged hit-and-run driver was identified as US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged for his death but was able to leave the country because of diplomatic immunity, causing an international outcry.

“We are here on this day in his memory, but also so he won’t be forgotten”, 24-year-old Chelsea Wilson, who was a friend of Harry, said.

