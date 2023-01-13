Man admits to throwing egg at King Charles during walkabout

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has admitted to throwing an egg at King Charles during a walkabout in Luton.

Harry May, 21, has pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to throwing an egg towards the King during a walkabout in Luton in December.

During the incident, the King was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

The King was visiting Luton to ride the new cable-drawn Dart passenger transit system. He was also set to visit Luton Town Hall and the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara. Charles looked relaxed as he met members of the public during his visit, just a day after the Duke of Sussex spoke of a “dirty game” in a trailer for his new Netflix series.

A month prior, a man was detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, York.

The King and Queen Consort were visiting Yorkshire where the monarch unveiled a statue of his mother, the late Elizabeth II.

The 23-year-old was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers after throwing eggs at the monarch - none of which hit.

Harry May admitted to throwing egg at the King (PA Wire)

On Thursday, King Charles attended his first official engagement since Prince Harry’s withering memoir Spare was released this week.

The monarch visited a community shed project in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire in Scotland this morning, to tour its new facilities and meet local hardship support groups.

He was seen beaming as he met people involved in the community scheme, despite the torrent of headlines that have followed the publication of his youngest son’s memoir.

During the King’s Scottish engagement, he is due to meet Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson before being given a tour of the Community Shed’s ground floor.

King Charles reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction in York during a ceremony at Micklegate Bar (REUTERS)

At the home of the Aboyne Men’s Shed workshop, Charles is set to watch craft skills in action, including wood and stone carving, and meet the men who gather there weekly. He is also expected to meet representatives from other charities and voluntary groups, including the Inverurie-based Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Gordon Rural Action and Young at Heart Deeside.

Spare is already the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to its publisher, Transworld Penguin Random House.

The book does not hold back in its criticism of the royal family, with allegations of an altercation between William and Harry, claims Camilla had an “agenda” to repair her public image as the “other woman” in his father’s marriage.

Harry goes into intensely private detail about his family, known for the Queen’s mantra ‘never complain, never explain’.

More follows...