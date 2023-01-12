King Charles ‘impressed’ by hand-made plaque marking visit to Aberdeenshire Men’s Shed

King Charles II paid a visit to a Men’s Shed community facility in Aberdeenshire during his first public engagement since Prince Harry’s book release.

A plaque marking the occasion, made by a Men’s Shed member, was unveiled upon the arrival of the King.

“I’m very impressed by that,” His Majesty said as he knocked on the wooden creation.

It reads: “This plaque was unveiled to commemorate the visit of His Majesty King Charles III to Aboyne Men’s Shed on Thursday 12th January.”

The King sported a tartan kilt on his trip.

