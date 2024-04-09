For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was 16, had gathered with friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, gave his plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Speaking quietly, he confirmed his identity and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which also included possession of an offensive weapon.

In the courtroom, a member of the victim’s family became emotional and cried out as the teenager denied murder, before apologising for the outburst.

In a previous hearing in January, the court heard how the stabbing happened during “some sort of altercation” as crowds gathered to watch the fireworks.

Harry was stabbed with a “hunting-style” knife “within yards of members of the emergency services who were visibly present”, it also heard.

Nearby police officers gave him first aid before paramedics arrived but he died at the scene shortly before midnight.

Harry was among 21 teenagers killed in violent incidents in London last year, 18 of whom were stabbed.

The defendant faces a trial from 2 September, which is expected to take up to six weeks.