Harshita Brella’s husband arrested over domestic abuse report weeks before her death
International manhunt is underway for Pankaj Lamba, who is wanted for 24-year-old wife’s murder
The husband of a young woman who was murdered earlier this month was arrested by police in September after she made a report of domestic abuse, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Harshita Brella, 24, is believed to have been killed in Corby, Northamptonshire on 10 November before her body was driven to Ilford in east London on 14 November in the boot of a car. Police have named her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, as the prime suspect in her killing.
An international manhunt has been launched for Lamba after he officers said he is thought to have fled the country.
The IOPC said on Tuesday they are investigating Northamptonshire Police after Ms Brella made a report of domestic abuse in August.
Lamba was arrested on September 3 and released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice, they added.
More follows on this breaking news story