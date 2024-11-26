Harshita Brella’s husband arrested over domestic abuse report weeks before her death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The husband of a young woman who was murdered earlier this month was arrested by police in September after she made a report of domestic abuse, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Harshita Brella, 24, is believed to have been killed in Corby, Northamptonshire on 10 November before her body was driven to Ilford in east London on 14 November in the boot of a car. Police have named her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, as the prime suspect in her killing.

An international manhunt has been launched for Lamba after he officers said he is thought to have fled the country.

The IOPC said on Tuesday they are investigating Northamptonshire Police after Ms Brella made a report of domestic abuse in August.

Lamba was arrested on September 3 and released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice, they added.

