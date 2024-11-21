For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in London have released CCTV showing her and her husband by a lake on the evening they believe she was killed.

Harshita Brella’s body was found in east London on Thursday 14 November, nearly 100 miles from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire, after police received reports expressing concern for her welfare.

The 24-year-old is believed to have been strangled, with her husband Pankaj Lamba, a 23-year-old who has been named as a prime suspect in her killing, is thought to have fled overseas.

open image in gallery Harshita Brella had previously suffered domestic abuse, police have said ( Northamptonshire Police/PA )

Northamptonshire Police believe Brella was murdered in Corby on the evening of Sunday 10 November before her body was driven to Ilford the following day in the boot of a silver Vauxhall Corsa left on Brisbane Road.

Detectives investigating her death have now released new CCTV showing Brella and her husband walking near the Corby Boating Lake on the suspected evening of her death – where officers have been carrying out searches with the aid of sniffer dogs.

open image in gallery Harshita Brella and her husband are seen on CCTV near Corby boating lake on Sunday 10 November ( Northamptonshire Police )

Police are appealing to hear from anyone who was in the Cottingham Road and Westcott Way area of Corby on the evening of 10 November, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

open image in gallery Specialist police dogs have conducted searches of Corby Boating Lake ( Northamptonshire Police/PA )

“We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic. As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice.”

open image in gallery Pankaj Lamba is believed to have fled overseas ( Northamptonshire Police )

Ms Brella’s parents, speaking from India, told BBC News they “want justice” after their daughter’s death.

A neighbour has said she heard two blistering rows, involving one where a woman “sounded scared”, days before Ms Brella’s body was found.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September, which was in force for only 28 days.

Northamptonshire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact with Ms Brella.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Westcott, submit information or footage via an online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111