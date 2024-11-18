Harshita Brella’s mother calls for justice after daughter’s body found in car boot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The mother of a young woman found dead in the boot of a car has demanded justice for her daughter.

Harshita Brella’s body was found by police officers in the early hours of Thursday in Ilford, east London, 100 miles from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire.

An international manhunt has been launched for her husband, Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected of murdering her “earlier this month” before fleeing the UK on Sunday.

Police have since revealed that Brella was previously the victim of domestic violence, and in early September was made the subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Brella’s mother, Sudesh Kumari, has now spoken to the BBC from her family’s home in Delhi, telling the broadcaster: “I just want justice for my daughter.”