Drugs gang import £7m of crystal meth disguised as weight loss shakes

Six members of a drug gang have been jailed after more than £7 million of crystal meth was smuggled into the UK, disguised as weight loss shakes.

The 18 month investigation by Nottinghamshire Police is the force’s largest-ever quantity of crystal meth seized.

Drug gang leaders collected hundreds of thousands of pounds on a monthly basis, with the ill-gotten gains used to fund luxury holidays and trips to places such as Thailand, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Central America and the Greek Islands.

The gang members also spent large sums on designer clothing – including a pair of £1,200 trainers – and high-value watches.

The following were sentenced on Wednesday (7 May):

Davante James, 29, of Edingley Avenue, Sherwood, Nottingham has been jailed for 17 years.

Rakeem Thomas, 28, formerly of Weightman Avenue, Gedling, has been jailed for 11 years and six months.

Jesse Kolo, 30, of Birdbrook Close, Dagenham, jailed for five years and four months.

Lemar Taylor, 32, of Sherwin Walk, St Ann’s, Nottingham, jailed for seven years and six months.

Kyiem Raymond, 27, of Melford Road, Bilborough, Nottingham, jailed for 45 months.

Lavontie Cameron,26, of Kelvedon Gardens, St Ann’s, Nottingham, jailed for 38 months.

Taisha Chalmers, 29, of Brayton Crescent, Basford, Nottingham, handed an 18-month Community Order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jabari Smith, 30, of Ballerat Crescent, Top Valley, Nottingham, handed an 18-month Community Order including 80 hours of unpaid work.

Bryony Hajman, 25, of Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, handed an 18-month Community Order including 50 hours of unpaid work.