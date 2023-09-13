Jump to content

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated over ‘suspected terror incident’

A suspicous package was spotted

Lydia Patrick
Wednesday 13 September 2023 10:58
Terminal Four at Heathrow airport was evacuated due to a suspected security incident at this morning.

Armed police arrived at the scene and the terminal was evacuated over a ‘suspicious package’, confirms the Metropolitan Police.

There were also reported delays to Elizabeth line services to and from Heathrow - it is not yet clear how long they will last.

The disruption was over quickly as the incident was stood down by officers who identified the package as non-suspicious.

The Metropolitan Police are not releasing any further information.

