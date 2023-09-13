Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated over ‘suspected terror incident’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Terminal Four at Heathrow airport was evacuated due to a suspected security incident at this morning.

Armed police arrived at the scene and the terminal was evacuated over a ‘suspicious package’, confirms the Metropolitan Police.

The incident unfolded over a ‘suspicious package’ in terminal 4 (Getty Images)

There were also reported delays to Elizabeth line services to and from Heathrow - it is not yet clear how long they will last.

The disruption was over quickly as the incident was stood down by officers who identified the package as non-suspicious.

The Metropolitan Police are not releasing any further information.