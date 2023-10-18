For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

To his neighbours, Hewa Rahimpur appeared to live a simple life, selling sweets and tobacco from a kiosk in east London.

Locals described the 30-year-old who lived modestly in Ilford as “like gold”, a popular guy who was friendly and “nice to everyone”.

But he was living a double life as a people trafficking kingpin, whose pan-European criminal network masterminded the arrival of 10,000 migrants in perilous small boat crossings.

His former landlady said she struggled to believe it when he was unmasked last summer, adding “it was shocking for all of us” when he was dramatically arrested by the National Crime Agency near Wanstead Park.

He was later extradited to Belgium to stand trial as the “high-ranking” member of a 20-strong trafficking gang who sourced inflatable boats and outboard motors to sell spaces for life-threatening Channel crossings for up to £6,000 per person.

The gang was responsible for bringing some 10,000 desperate migrants to British shores, the NCA estimates.

On Wednesday, Rahimpur was jailed for 11 years at a court in Bruges for his part in the ring, which is said to have sourced boats in Turkey and southern Europe and engines from China, before driving them to northern France.

Another 19 people were convicted alongside him and handed jail terms of between 30 months and eight years.

According to the NCA, a total of 135 boats, 45 outboard engines and more than 1,200 life jackets were seized as law enforcement across Europe swooped on the criminal network, including at a farm in Osnabruck, Germany, and other locations in the Netherlands.

“We are trying to disrupt the supply chain – no rubber boats, no engines, no crossings,” NCA deputy director Craig Turner said of the case.

Life jackets seized in Osnabruck, Germany, after a multiagency operation with the NCA to target people smugglers helping migrants reach Britain in small boats (NCA)

“We did see a decrease in 2022 [of crossings] as a result of the arrest and the dismantling of some of that network.”

Rahimpur, an Iranian Kurd who arrived in Britain seeking asylum in 2016, admitted handling payments for the network but denied being a leader.

He was granted leave to remain in the UK four years later and ran a barber shop with a friend in Lewisham, before he moved to east London.

Despite criminal gangs raking in an estimated £175-230,000 per crossing, on his arrest last summer officers said he did not appear to live a life of overt luxury.

“He didn’t have an excessive life when we actually went into his premises although he was just buying a very expensive car,” explained senior investigating officer Kate Philpott.

“After he was arrested he claimed he had a partner and child although we never saw any evidence of that.”

Hewa Rahimpur was detained in Wanstead Park, east London (NCA/PA) (PA Media)

Footage from last May shows NCA officers pull him out of a black Mercedes saloon wearing blue jeans and black jumper, before reading him his rights.

He was linked by financial transfers to the gang’s activities, advertising his services as a ‘Hawaladar’, a type of financial broker or middle-man, on social media sites, including Facebook.

Turner said disrupting people smuggling was the NCA’s “highest priority”, with 90 operations ongoing both “covert and overt” to disrupt immigration crime.

“Rahimpur’s network at the time of his arrest was one one of the most significant individuals running criminal groups involved in crossings. We estimate that his network was involved in smuggling around 10,000 people in to the UK. At one point this was around 10% of all crossings across the channel,” he said.

“These individuals are largely treated as a commodity – that is the business model that Rahimpur and his gang decided to profit from. These criminal networks don’t care about the safety of those that they are paid to transport. They are paid to put them in extremely dangerous and life-threatening situations.

“It was a money-making operation. They didn’t care about the quality of the equipment they provided or the safety of the people on the boats.”

Video shows the moment Rahimpur is arrested (NCA / SWNS)

Hundreds of migrants have drowned attempting to make the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats, including at least 27 who died making the crossing in November 2021.

However, investigators did not link Rahimpur’s network to any fatalities.

Philpott said law enforcement officer were seeing people smugglers taking “bigger risks”, with larger or lower quality boats filled with more people and no life jackets.

“Sometimes the quality of those boats have reduced putting these individuals at bigger risk. Individuals really crammed on to these boats with bigger risks. Going on to the boats without actual life jackets,” she said.

“Originally, when Rahimpur was arrested they were charging between £3-6000 per person.

“Now, it has changed to between £2-4000 and that’s because they are now seeing up to 80 on each boat.”

In a recent example, not linked to Rahimpur or his gang, the officer saw 80 people cross the Channel without life saving equipment

She added: “The worst conditions I have seen are 80 people on a boat which was so low in the water that it looked like a raft. The majority of people had not life saving equipment. A couple of people had rubber rings and some insides from tyres.”