For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a north London park, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Highbury Fields shortly before 9pm on Thursday, 4 August.

Officers attended with paramedics where he received treatment before being taken to the hospital where he later died.

A crime scene has been put in place while investigations begin, police said. No arrests have been made yet, the Metropolitan Police added but enquiries are ongoing to inform the boy’s family.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Islington.

“Police were called to Highbury Fields, N5, shortly before 9pm on Thursday, 4 August to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

“A male, believed to be 15 years old, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

“A crime scene has been put in place.

“There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7948/4Aug. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.