Moment murderer tells police ‘killing people isn’t always a bad thing’

A murderer told the police officers arresting him that "killing people isn't always a bad thing" after stabbing his neighbour to death in April 202 in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, murdered Dean Allsopp, 41, because he was annoyed by the sound of a revving bike engine.

While being arrested for murder, Crosbie told officers: “That’s a good thing, I’m very happy about that, killing people isn’t always a bad thing."

Crosbie was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder but found guilty of wounding with intent and of murdering Allsopp.

