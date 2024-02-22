For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wife of a man killed in a horror crash in Birmingham has said their “distraught son will make daddy proud” in a heartfelt tribute.

Hizar Hanif, 31, has been named as the man who was killed after an Audi crashed into his stationary car in Handsworth, an area in the northwest of the city, at around 8.20pm on Sunday.

The local mechanic, who had been sitting in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene on Soho Road, while two other people were injured and rushed to hospital.

Paying tribute, the 31-year-old’s devastated wife, and mother of his young son, said: “He is survived by his distraught son who will make daddy proud.”

She described her husband as “passionate” and someone who “went above and beyond for his family and friends”.

In the statement released by West Midlands Police on Thursday, she said: “Hizar was the most driven and passionate person I knew. He went above and beyond for his family and friends, everyone who knew him loved him. His smile will be greatly missed, the way it lit his face and made his eyes sparkle. His cute little laugh and the way he made me feel safe and loved, Hizar was truly one of a kind.

“He accomplished so much in the little time he was given and made the most of life. We travelled the world and we created memories, we laughed endlessly and mostly we lived. He had so many dreams, so much more he wanted to accomplish, but his chapter sadly came to an end.

“He is survived by his distraught son who will make daddy proud. I'm writing this while I am clutching his Baccarat-smelling hoody and praying I never forget his voice or his smell.

“It was a life well lived, hand on my heart I can truly say he will have had no regrets.”

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on Soho Road in Birmingham (Google)

At the time of his death, Mr Hanif had been working at Checkpoint Tyres in Lichfield Road.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media appeared to show an Audi speeding and overtaking a vehicle before crashing into stationary traffic.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while police’s enquiries continue. He was one of the two people taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman who was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries remains in a serious condition.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, posted a statement on Facebook: “I won’t share it, but I know many of you will have seen the horrific footage of a road collision on Soho Road last night.

“We now know an innocent man has lost his life – yet another needless death in Birmingham because of dangerous driving.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and everyone affected in the community by this tragedy. I also hope those injured make a full recovery.

“Dangerous driving is a scourge on our society, and in order to tackle it we need to use every tool available to us.”

He added: “Road safety is a priority across the whole West Midlands and this incident is a reminder that we need all partners – including Birmingham City Council – to play their full part. Now is the time to double down on our road safety responsibilities, not step away.”

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to get in touch by calling 101, or emailing investigators at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 3761 of 18 February.