Home Office staff member arrested on suspicion of immigration offences

A member of Home Office staff has been arrested on suspicion of committing immigration offences, the government has said.

The man, who has not been named, is also among four members of immigration staff being investigated for misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal.

The Home Office has not specified what roles they are in, but said they were not Border Force employees.

A spokesperson said: “On 6 December, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal. They have been released pending further investigation and were immediately suspended.

“One officer arrested as part of the conspiracy had previously been arrested and bailed on immigration offences.

“We expect the highest standards of our staff,” the spokesperson continued. “As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action.”

No further details have been given about the suspects and where they work as the investigation continues.

Immigration staff span a wide variety of roles, including visas, immigration detention and enforcement.

The officer arrested on suspicion of immigration offences was reported by The Sun to have arrived in the UK around 20 years ago as a teenager.

The initial probe was said to focus on allegations he lied about his country of origin as part of an application to stay in Britain.