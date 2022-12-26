Ninety asylum-seekers crossed Channel on Christmas Day, government says

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ninety asylum-seekers made the journey across the Channel on Christmas Day, according to the government, just days after four people died and dozens were rescued from a dinghy sinking in freezing waters.

Those who braved the 20-mile journey across the busy shipping lane on Sunday did so in just two small boats, according to provisional figures published daily by the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry confirmed that the 90 people who arrived were taken to the Western Jet Foil processing centre in Dover.

Despite the government’s increasingly hardline and inflammatory rhetoric, more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in 2022 – far more than the 28,561 people who did so the previous year.

Increasing numbers of people began to make the dangerous journey after increased security and surveillance – as well as coronavirus travel restrictions – made it far more difficult to enter the UK by stowing away in vehicles.

Campaigners have accused the government of having “blood on their hands” for their refusal to open safe and legal routes for people to claim asylum in the UK, outside of specific existing schemes for those living in places such as Ukraine and Hong Kong.

But even in the wake of the recent loss of life in the Channel, which aid groups lamented were “wholly unnecessary and preventable”, home secretary Suella Braverman said: “We will extend safe and legal routes once we have dealt with the appalling people smuggling gangs risking people’s lives.”

