Rishi Sunak has said that “disused holiday parks and former student halls” will be used to house asylum seekers moving forward.

The prime minister claimed it is “appalling” that the government spends “£5.5 million every day” to keep people in hotels.

“We must end this, so we will shortly bring forward a range of alternative sites such as disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military sites,” Mr Sunak said.

“We have already identified locations that could accommodate 10,000 people.”

The prime minister added that the aim is to cut the costs of accommodation in half.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.