No 10 denies Sunak has ‘blood on hands’ over Channel migrant deaths

Downing Street has rejected accusations that the government has “blood on its hands” after the death of at least four people after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel.

Refugee charity Care4Calais said that the deaths were “wholly unnecessary and preventable”.

And founder Clare Moseley said that the government should take a share of the blame because it has failed to offer safe and legal routes for those on board to claim asylum in the UK.

But Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said that the allegation was not “appropriate” in the wake of the tragedy.

Speaking as the rescue operation was under way, Ms Moseley said: “These deaths are wholly unnecessary and preventable. By failing to act, our government has blood on their hands.

"The people we work with in Calais have not only suffered the very worst horrors in this world - conflicts, human rights abuses and torture - they have been brave and resilient enough to escape and survive incredible journeys to come here and ask for our help. And yet we deny them.”

Asked how Mr Sunak would respond to the allegation that his government had “blood on its hands”, the PM’s spokesperson said: "I don’t think those sorts of comments are in any way appropriate at this time.

"The government is firmly fixed on resolving this issue and many others talk about wanting to put an end to this - vulnerable people being exploited and making these unsafe journeys.

“We have accepted hundreds of thousands of individuals through safe and legal routes over a number of years."