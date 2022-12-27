For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple attempted to kill a woman’s previous boyfriend by luring him to a ‘honeytrap’ meeting in broad daylight before gunning him down in the street.

The 25-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries after being blasted by Daniel Gaudin.

Gaudin and partner Shannon Rule have been convicted after their broad daylight attack in Morden, south London.

Rule, 22, had been in a relationship with both the victim and Gaudin. The two men did not know each other.

Gaudin, 23, became aware of the other man and sent a number of threatening texts to him.

The victim agreed to the meet-up, believing he would meet Rule alone to discuss the situation.

Gaudin and Rule travelled to Morden from Waltham Forest, where Rule met the victim before Gaudin appeared and shot him multiple times without warning.

Scores of people watched the incident unfold.

Police were called just after 2pm on June 22 to the scene on Central Road, at the junction with Abbotsbury Road.

They found the victim and he was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

The injuries he sustained were life-changing and he requires ongoing treatment to this day.

Gaudin and Rule fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

However, their escape route led them back towards the scene of the crime, where stationed firearms officers saw the suspects and arrested them.

Daniel Gaudin (Metropolitan Police / SWNS.COM)

The pair were taken into custody and interviewed.

Rule denied knowing that Gaudin had a gun or that he intended to shoot the victim.

Her lies quickly unravelled when officers discovered multiple texts she had sent to the victim warning him about Gaudin. She even told him that Gaudin was in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, 22 December, Rule, from Ashwood Road, Chingford, was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Kingston Crown Court.

Daniel Gaudin, from Cranleigh Close, Waltham Cross, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder at an earlier hearing.

Gaudin and Rule are due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown court on 19 January 2023.