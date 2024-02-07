GP appears in court charged with attempted murder following alleged poisoning

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A GP has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man in his 70s following an alleged poisoning.

Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, was remanded in custody at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court following a brief hearing on Wednesday morning.

The balding bespectacled doctor, who was wearing a yellow striped shirt and black trousers, did not enter any pleas and he was told he will next be before Newcastle Crown Court on March 6.

It is understood his medical practice is in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police was leading the investigation which has seen a property in Ingleby Barwick searched by officers in protective suits.

The alleged victim, a man in his 70s, was not a patient of the GP.

On Tuesday evening, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.

“This led to the discovery of unknown substances and, as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.

“There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.”

The website of the Happy House Surgery in Sunderland lists Dr Kwan as a partner.

A practice spokesperson said: “We are not able to comment as this is a police investigation.

“The practice remains open and our priority is to ensure continuity of care and services for our patients at this time.”