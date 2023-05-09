For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after being shot in what witnesses called a hostage incident at a home in Dartford.

The 36-year-old’s death is being treated as murder, Kent Police said. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, remains in hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a London hospital on Saturday 6 May after an incident at a property on Priory Road, near the town centre.

Police were called at 12.40pm to a report of a disturbance on the residential street.

Witnesses said locals were ordered to stay inside their homes as officers cordoned off the street before smashing through the front door of the property and going inside.

After an hour-long stand-off which saw a police negotiator attempt to defuse the situation, neighbours heard what they said sounded like two rounds of gunshots.

The woman suffered injuries police believe were caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital. She died from her injuries on Monday afternoon.

The suspect was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition.

Police officers on Priory Road on Saturday afternoon (PA)

Witnesses who lived nearby said the woman was “held hostage” by a man at the back of the property.

One woman, who wished not to be named, described the scene as “chilling”. She said: “I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn’t get back home.

“I went out and was told ‘get back – you must stay indoors’. I went to the garden where I could see more.”

About an hour after police entered the property, she said she heard gunshots before a person was carried out on a stretcher.

“It was pandemonium”, she said. “I heard five gunshots – a pause and then another five.”

The murder investigation is being led by Kent and Essex Police serious crime directorate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 5551111.